Peterson Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 43,891 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.40. 208,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

