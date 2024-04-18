Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 60,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 83,258 shares.The stock last traded at $179.61 and had previously closed at $179.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.12.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.