John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 759 shares.The stock last traded at $36.54 and had previously closed at $36.01.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLYB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.