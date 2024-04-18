Luken Investment Analytics LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF comprises 5.8% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:HYBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,308 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

