Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.74. 156,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

