Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.76. 109,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

