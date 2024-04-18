Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

