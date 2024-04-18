Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.12. 319,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,844. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.17. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Travelers Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

