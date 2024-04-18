Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $39.52 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

