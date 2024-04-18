Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

