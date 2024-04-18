CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $301.65 and last traded at $299.78. Approximately 566,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,646,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 815.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.