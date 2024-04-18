Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. HSBC lowered their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. 477,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,775. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.