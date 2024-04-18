Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $328.16 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $20.51 or 0.00032085 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $328.16 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00083843 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012902 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,998,743 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

