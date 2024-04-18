Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 500 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $293.61 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.83, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

