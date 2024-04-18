Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after buying an additional 969,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

