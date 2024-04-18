Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,700 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.