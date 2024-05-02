China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,574,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 57,484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,585.7 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.
About China Construction Bank
