China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,574,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 57,484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,585.7 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

