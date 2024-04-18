Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7LFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($6.85) price target on the stock.

LON W7L opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.35) on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.55 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,904.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 365.54.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

