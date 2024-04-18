Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 44845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.70 million during the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

