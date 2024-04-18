TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $399,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after buying an additional 418,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

