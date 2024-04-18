Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.30

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.30 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60.30 ($0.75), with a volume of 1356109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.77).

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.41. The company has a market cap of £340.77 million, a P/E ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,666.67%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

