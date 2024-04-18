Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Zcash has a total market cap of $349.64 million and $55.89 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $21.41 or 0.00034561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00056504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

