DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 22,818 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,818 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.