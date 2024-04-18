IOTA Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $707.14 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002287 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

