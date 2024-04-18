Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $63.74 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Ultra has a market cap of $63.74 million and $1.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,958.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.37 or 0.00775301 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00106692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013253 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001335 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17144921 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,327,870.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

