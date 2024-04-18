2,679 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 468.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 236,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

