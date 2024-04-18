Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,448,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

