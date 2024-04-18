Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Raised to $1.60 at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

ASM stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

