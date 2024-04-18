Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,980 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

