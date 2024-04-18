OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Director Acquires $99,999.10 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCXGet Free Report) Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

