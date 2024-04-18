Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.99) earnings per share.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

