Keel Point LLC Acquires New Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vuzix by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vuzix by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after buying an additional 569,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 185,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vuzix by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 139,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vuzix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 137,999 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Vuzix stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

About Vuzix

(Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.