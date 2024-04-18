Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.1 %

RJF stock opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

