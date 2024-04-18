Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $138.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

