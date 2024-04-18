Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

