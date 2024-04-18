Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $1,298,600.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $1,298,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $529,625.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $682,859.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00.

Datadog Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $123.55 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

