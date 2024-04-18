Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Update

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,546,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 3,312,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCXF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

