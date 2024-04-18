Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Update

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,546,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 3,312,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Foran Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCXF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.28.
Foran Mining Company Profile
