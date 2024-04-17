Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 655 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $504.36. 5,295,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,594. The firm has a market cap of $432.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

