KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 1,137 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $746.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,511. The company has a market capitalization of $709.52 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

