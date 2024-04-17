Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 12.5% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.70. 3,361,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,957,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.01.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,788 shares of company stock valued at $684,542,792 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.