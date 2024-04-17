Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

