QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,870,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548,497. The company has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

