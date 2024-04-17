DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,449,000.

VO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.90. The company had a trading volume of 558,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

