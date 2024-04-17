Short Interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Declines By 9.3%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Enova International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enova International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Enova International by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. 102,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,661. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENVA

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.