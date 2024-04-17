Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Holdings Boosted by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,898 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products comprises 2.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 442,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 396,413 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $8,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 295,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN remained flat at $28.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 136,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,997. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

