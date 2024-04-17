KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Marcus makes up 1.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Marcus worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $15,410,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 645,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 903.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 201,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 248,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $411.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.47. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

