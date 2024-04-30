Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Declines By 6.0%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTHM. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

