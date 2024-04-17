GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 4,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

