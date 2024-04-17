KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock remained flat at $27.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

