KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.9 %

KSS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.